Turkey will solve the Syria issue “on the field” after Sunday’s local elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, as he sought to drum up support for his AK Party in the vote.

Turkey has carried out two cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Syria and has warned that it will launch further incursions if the threats along its borders are not eliminated.

“First thing after the elections, we will solve the Syria issue on the field if possible, not at the table,” Erdogan told supporters in the first of his six rallies in Istanbul.

In his election campaigns, Erdogan has taken serious measures to defend the lira – after blaming international powers for the drop – including withholding the currency, and opening up government-run vegetable stalls selling vegetables at half the price of regular markets to limit inflations.

Ranko Berich, Chief Market Strategist at Monex Europe described the situation as a “fairly desperate attempt by the Turkish authorities to support the lira in the short-term.”

“It is a short-term measure that may prevent further depreciation in the immediate future but in the long run if you can’t hedge your exposure, your investors aren’t exactly going to be thrilled and made to feel more confident about the prospects of investment in Turkey,” he added.

