A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border early Saturday, the territory’s health ministry said, hours ahead of planned mass protests.

The ministry said Mohammed Saad, 20, died after being hit in the head with shrapnel caused by Israeli army fire east of Gaza City.

Protesters at the site said he had been taking part in an overnight rally ahead of the main demonstration scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 March 2019 KSA 10:44 - GMT 07:44