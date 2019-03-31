Arab leaders warned on Sunday any country from following in the US footsteps in recognizing Israel sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

In a statement agreed by the 22 member states at the closing session of the Sunday’s summit of the Arab League in the Tunisian capital Tunis, the Arab leaders said they will seek a UN Security Council resolution against the US decision on the Golan Heights.

The Arab states would submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council and seek an opinion from the International Court of Justice “on the illegality and invalidity of the American recognition,” they said in the statement.

The Arab leaders invited non-Arab Iran to work with Arab countries on the basis of good neighborly ties and without interfering in each others’ internal affairs, according to Reuters.

“We affirm that cooperative relations between Arab countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran be based on good neighborliness,” they said in the statement at the end of the 30th summit held in Tunis.

But the statement stopped short from naming the hosting country for the upcoming summit of the Arab League.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that he “absolutely rejects” any measures that undermine Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Addressing the summit, he also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s position supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It is worth mentioning that the leaders of Sudan and Algeria were not at Sunday’s meeting as both nations have been roiled by anti-government protests.

While Syria’s seat at the summit was vacant. Damascus as been suspended from the League since 2011 over its crackdown on protesters at the start of its civil war. The League has said no consensus has yet been reached to allow Syria’s reinstatement.

Last Update: Sunday, 31 March 2019 KSA 21:44 - GMT 18:44