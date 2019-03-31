Five rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel early Sunday while Israeli tanks targeted Hamas military posts in response, the Israeli military announced, following a day of mass protests that saw Israeli troops kill four Palestinians near the territory's border.

No casualties were reported and no Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rockets, though they appeared to be in retaliation for the deaths of the protesters.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians rallied in the Gaza Strip on Saturday to mark the anniversary of their mass protests along the Israeli border.

Most demonstrators kept their distance from the border, though small crowds of activists approached the perimeter fence. The forces responded with tear gas and opened fire, killing four Palestinians and wounding 64.

Hamas officials say that Israel is offering a package of economic incentives in exchange for calm along the volatile border.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, said the group had received "positive signs" from the Egyptians. He added that the Egyptian team was to return to Israel on Sunday to continue the talks. "We will continue our marches until all our goals are achieved," he said.

