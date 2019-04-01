A fire after a gas pipeline explosion in western Iran on Monday was under control, local officials were quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA, adding that there were no casualties.

The pipeline carries gas to Khorramabad, capital of Lorestan Province, and the explosion was caused by a landslide after heavy rain.

The province has been flooded and many villages have had to be evacuated after unprecedented levels of rain.

The incident caused no disruption in gas supply to western cities of Iran, the officials said.

On Monday, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the western Iranian province of Kermanshah bordering Iraq, authorities said, without reporting damage or casualties.



Last Update: Monday, 1 April 2019 KSA 18:53 - GMT 15:53