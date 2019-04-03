The US-led international coalition against ISIS will give a $25 million reward to those who report the whereabouts of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS.

International coalition aircrafts dropped leaflets on Tuesday on the Iraqi city of Ramadi, urging those with information regarding al-Baghdadi to contact the coalition via call or text.

A source in the police headquarters of Ramadi said that aircrafts belonging to the international coalition dropped leaflets across different parts of the city.

The leaflet read: “The leader of ISIS and his fighters stole your land and killed your family, and now he is hiding safely away from the death and destruction he planted.”

“With your information you can avenge him and his destruction,” the leaflet also read.

Earlier, it was reported that ISIS group leader was not in Iraq. According to Iraqi intelligence, al-Baghdadi is hiding in eastern Syria and moves around with only a small group of followers, including one of his sons.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 April 2019 KSA 16:12 - GMT 13:12