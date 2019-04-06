Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday to ensure US troops leave “as soon as possible”, Iranian state media reported.



“You must make sure that the Americans withdraw their troops from Iraq as soon as possible because expelling them has become difficult whenever they have had a long military presence in a country,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

READ ALSO: Ready to expand gas, trade, says Iran’s Rouhani after meeting Iraqi PM

Last Update: Saturday, 6 April 2019 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10