The Israeli army announced that access points to Israel from the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank will be closed for 24 hours on Tuesday as Israel holds a general election.

The decision to close all checkpoints and crossings from midnight (2100 GMT) Monday night was based on “security evaluations”, the military said in a statement Sunday.

They would only open for humanitarian and medical cases, it added.

Polling starts at 7:00 am on Tuesday and ends at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) in Israel’s closely fought parliamentary election.

Israel usually shuts its borders with the Palestinian territories on public holidays in order to prevent possible attacks.

Last Update: Monday, 8 April 2019 KSA 23:12 - GMT 20:12