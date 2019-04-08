Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced funding in the amount of $200 million to the “Imdaad” initiative to support the people of Yemen, according to Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah, the Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).
SHOW MORE
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announce funding in the amount of USD 200 million to the "Imdaad" initiative. This funding is an organized campaign of urgent assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people by meeting basic needs pic.twitter.com/HT5xRY7qfS— KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) April 8, 2019
How are we doing?