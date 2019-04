President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the “great job” he said is being done by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

“I think he is doing a great job,” Trump said as he sat down for talks with Sisi in the White House. “We have never had a better relationship between Egypt and United States than we do right now.”

Egypt is one of the biggest US strategic partners and is a major recipient of US aid.

Later this month, Egyptians are expected to take part in a referendum that could see Sisi extend his rule beyond the end of his second term in 2022.

Ahead of Sisi’s meeting with Trump, Human Rights Watch urged the US Congress to pressure Sisi, saying the referendum could “institutionalize authoritarianism.”

