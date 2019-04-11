Sudan’s army warned on Thursday it would enforce a night-time curfew, state media reported, as protesters vowed to continue demonstrating against a military council set up after the ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

The curfew runs “from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am, and all must adhere to it for their own safety,” the army said in a statement carried by the official SUNA news agency, adding that it was “doing its duty to keep them and their properties secure.”

Last Update: Thursday, 11 April 2019 KSA 21:24 - GMT 18:24