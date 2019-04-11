The Sudanese army has issued a televised statement confirming that president Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years, was ousted from power by the armed forces and placed under house arrest.

Al Arabiya sources earlier confirmed that al-Bashir is set to step down and that an interim council will be announced soon.

Sudanese Minister of Defense Awad Ibn Auf read the statement on state television on Thursday saying that the army has “removed the regime and arrested its head.”

“I announce as minister of defense the toppling of the regime and detaining its head in a secure place,” Ibn Auf said. He said that al-Bashir would be kept in a “safe place.”

Ibn Auf said the constitution has been suspended while the current government and parliament have been dissolved. Sudan will undergo a two-year transition period during which time a military council will run the affairs of the country and a new constitution will be drafted.

The statement also said that elections would be held at the end of the transitional period.

A state of emergency has been also been declared across the country for three months. A curfew was announced beginning on Thursday from 10 pm until 4 am until further notice.

Ibn Auf also announced the closure of the country’s airspace for 24 hours and that border crossings would be closed until further notice. He also declared a ceasefire across the entire country. He also added that all of Sudan’s embassies abroad will remain open and assume normal activities.

All political prisoners who were detained during the recent weeks of mass protests were released.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 April 2019 KSA 16:26 - GMT 13:26