The Imam of Tehran Friday prayers, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi-Kermani condemned on Friday the United States’ move of labelling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

During his Friday prayer the cleric wore the military uniform of the IRGC in support of the Iranian force, condemning the US decision saying: “All the Iranian people are members in the Revolutionary Guards,” the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

Movahedi-Kermani also threatened Israel, saying that the IRGC missiles are capable to level Israel to the ground, adding that if Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei decides on that, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ missiles could destroy Israel.

Tehran’s Imam and the former secretary-general of Combatant Clergy Association who is also a member of the Assembly of Experts said US President Donald Trump “took an aggressive and stupid stance” by designating the IRGC a terrorist group.

He said the situation in the Middle East will be more complexed and it will pose a threat to American troops in the region.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump designated Iran’s Guards a foreign terrorist organization – an unprecedented step that will raise tensions in the Middle East.

Tehran took retaliatory action by naming the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization and the US government as a sponsor of terror.

Last Update: Friday, 12 April 2019 KSA 21:20 - GMT 18:20