A Sudanese civil society group said that 16 people, including a soldier, have been killed since the military forced President Omar al-Bashir from power on Thursday following months of protests.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, an affiliate of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading the protests, said Saturday that 13 people were shot dead on Thursday and three others, including the soldier, were killed Friday. It says they died “at the hands of regime forces and its shadow militias.”

Sudanese police said late Friday that the 16 were killed by “stray bullets,” and that at least 20 people were wounded at rallies and sit-ins across the country.

Sudanese civil society groups have welcomed al-Bashir’s ouster while calling for a swift transition to a civilian government, with many fearing the military intends to retain power.

