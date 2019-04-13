Sudan's security and intelligence chief, Salah Gosh, resigned on Saturday, the country's new military rulers said on Saturday.

"The chief of the transitional military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has accepted the resignation of... the chief of NISS," the transitional military council said.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 April 2019 KSA 14:03 - GMT 11:03