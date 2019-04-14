Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar in Cairo on Sunday to discuss developments in Libya, el-Sisi’s spokesman said.



No other details about the meeting were immediately available.

Haftar’s forces have been conducting a military offensive to take control of the capital, Tripoli, since early April.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 April 2019 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04