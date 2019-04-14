Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it backed steps announced by Sudan's transitional military council and announced an aid package to Sudan that includes wheat, petroleum products, and medicine.

“The Kingdom expresses its support for the steps announced by the Transitional Military Council in preserving the lives and property. It stands by the Sudanese people and hopes that such steps will achieve security and stability for Sudan,” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia also called on the Sudanese people “of all categories prioritize national interest in order to achieve their aspirations and hopes for prosperity and development.”

The statement added that Saudi King Salman had issued directives to concerned authorities in the Kingdom to provide a package of humanitarian aid.

