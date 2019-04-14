Sudan’s transitional military council has appointed Lieutenant General Abu Bakr Moustafa as the country’s new National Intelligence and Security Service chief, the council’s spokesperson said during a press conference on Sunday.

“The chief of the military council appointed Lieutenant General Abu Baker Mustafa as the chief of the National Intelligence and Security Service,” Lieutenant General Shamseddine Kabbashi told reporters.

This comes a day after the resignation of the former National Intelligence and Security Service chief Salah Gosh.

The council’s spokesperson Kabbashi said that all police officers who took part in the mass demonstrations will be released.

He added that the council will proceed with the arrest of former regime figures. He also said that Defense Minister Awad Ibn Auf was also relieved of his post.

Kabbashi said that a bill will be announced defining the relationship between the army and the political forces.

The spokesperson further clarified that the National Congress Party will not be represented in the coming government, and that both Sudanese ambassadors in Washington and Geneva will be relieved from their positions.

Earlier on Sunday, Sudan’s new military rulers urged political parties to select an “independent” figure to become prime minister and form a civilian government, an AFP correspondent at their meeting said.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 April 2019 KSA 22:33 - GMT 19:33