The Sudanese army has arrested a number of unknown gunmen in the vicinity of the University of Khartoum, according to sources.

Sources said earlier on Saturday that the army surrounded the university, which lies in close proximity to the Defense Ministry headquarters in Khartoum, after hearing several gunshots.

Witnesses who spoke to Reuters said that the gunfire heard outside the ministry turned out to be celebratory. They said that members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were firing guns to celebrate the promotion of the head of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known by his nickname Hemeti, who was appointed deputy head of Sudan's transitional military council.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 April 2019 KSA 01:19 - GMT 22:19