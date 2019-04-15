Sudan’s main protest group said an attempt was under way on Monday to break up a sit-in outside the defense ministry compound in the capital, Khartoum.



The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on people to respond by joining the sit-in to “protect your revolution”, according to a statement published on its social media pages.

