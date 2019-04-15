Sudan’s military council on Monday appointed Colonel General Hashem Abdel Muttalib Ahmed Babakr as army chief of staff in a restructuring of the military command council.
Colonel General Mohamed Othman al-Hussein was appointed as deputy chief of staff, the council said in a statement.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?