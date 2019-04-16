The Sudanese ruling transitional military council’s deputy head said that the Sudanese forces backing the Yemeni legitimate government against the pro-Iranian Houthi militia will remain in Yemen, Sudan news agency (SUNA) reported on Monday.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - widely known as Himeidti - said in a statement to SUNA: “We are adhering to our commitment to the coalition, and our forces will remain until the coalition fulfils its goals.”

Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir deployed troops to Yemen in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition backing the Yemeni National Army against the Houthis.

Several opposition leaders and analysts had questioned Bashir’s decision, which he had justified as a “moral obligation.”

It is worth mentioning that Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, the new head of the Sudanese transitional council, is also the head of Sudan’s ground forces and oversaw Sudanese troops’ role within the Arab Coalition in Yemen.

This was the first major foreign policy announcement made by the new military rulers after ousting Bashir last week and essentially a continuation of his policy, according to AFP.

