Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is being transferred to Kobar prison in the capital Khartoum, sources told Al Arabiya.

A son of Sudan’s main opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi said that President Omar al-Bashir was under house arrest since his ouster, along with a number of Muslim Brotherhood leaders, al-Hadath TV reported.

Bashir is being held under tight security in solitary confinement, a source at the prison said.

Since his removal by the military last Thursday, Bashir had been detained under heavy guard in the presidential residence inside the compound that also houses the Defence Ministry, the family sources said.



The military ousted Bashir after weeks of protests against him that culminated in a sit-in outside the Defense Ministry compound that began on April 6. Protests are still going on despite his removal.



(With agencies)



Last Update: Wednesday, 17 April 2019 KSA 12:13 - GMT 09:13