The Saudi Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent sent a relief plane to Tehran carrying 95 tons of humanitarian aid to support those affected by the floods in Iran.

Last Friday, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced a joint initiative to help alleviate the suffering of Iranian citizens affected by the recent floods.

On Wednesday, WAM news agency reported that the aid was delivered following the directives of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the joint efforts between the UAE and Saudi Arabia to ease the suffering of Iranian citizens in the flood-stricken areas.

The aircraft, which was accompanied by an Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation, delivered the relief aid, which included food supplies, tents and shelter materials.

In its statement the ERC said that the joint Saudi-UAE initiative would spare no efforts to stand by the Iranian people affected by the recent floods.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 April 2019 KSA 10:52 - GMT 07:52