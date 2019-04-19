Turkey criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday for receiving a delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces, which Ankara considers “terrorists.”

“We condemn the reception by the French President Emmanuel Macron of a delegation of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces,” the spokesperson of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy, said in a statement.

The Syrian Democratic Forces are mostly Kurdish fighters who are backed by the US-led international coalition to fight ISIS in Syria.

Last Update: Friday, 19 April 2019 KSA 22:13 - GMT 19:13