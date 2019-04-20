The one-day summit bringing together parliament heads from neighboring countries of Iraq began on Saturday in the capital Baghdad.



In his opening remarks, Iraq’s parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbusi said: “We will continue the war on terrorism with the help of regional and international powers.”



“Iraq’s relations are solid with neighboring countries and we rely on their development,” al-Halbusi added.



Iraq is hosting senior officials from neighboring countries, as it carves out a role as a mediator in the region.



An Iraqi parliamentary spokesman told AFP on Friday that parliament heads from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, and Kuwait will be attending the summit.



Iran will be represented by a “senior official,” the spokesman said.



On Thursday night, Syria’s parliament chief Hammudeh Sabbagh, had landed in Baghdad with a large delegation.



As part of its new regional role, Baghdad has sought to bring Syria back into the Arab League.

