Sudan’s public prosecutor has begun investigating ousted President Omar al-Bashir on charges of money laundering and the possession of large sums of money without legal grounds, a judicial source told Reuters on Saturday.

Bashir, who was ousted on April 11, was moved to a high-security prison in Khartoum from the presidential residence, family sources said on Wednesday.

In a related development, Sudan’s protest movement said it will unveil a civilian ruling body on Sunday, piling pressure on the military council which seized power after toppling president al-Bashir last week.

The Sudanese Professionals Association called on its supporters, foreign diplomats and journalists to be present at 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Sunday outside army headquarters where thousands have kept up protests since Bashir’s ouster demanding civilian rule.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 April 2019 KSA 14:11 - GMT 11:11