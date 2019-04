Egyptians start voting on Saturday in a referendum that could allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in office until 2030.

President Sisi was seen at a polling station in the eastern suburb of Heliopolis in the Egyptian capital where he cast his ballot, state television showed.

The three-day referendum on constitutional amendments extends the presidential term to six years from four.

Also the amendments provide for the creation of a second parliamentary chamber known as the Council of Senators. It would have 180 members, two-thirds elected by the public and the rest appointed by the president.

Also the amendments will further create a quota setting women’s representation in parliament at a minimum of 25 percent.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Saturday, 20 April 2019 KSA 10:32 - GMT 07:32