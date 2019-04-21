Egyptian pro-government media are urging a “Yes” vote on the second day of a nationwide referendum that would allow President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power until 2030.

The three-day referendum on constitutional amendments extends the presidential term to six years from four.

Also the amendments provide for the creation of a second parliamentary chamber known as the Council of Senators. It would have 180 members, two-thirds elected by the public and the rest appointed by the president.

Polls reopened Sunday morning. Voting will continue through Monday to allow maximum turnout, which the government hopes will lend the referendum legitimacy.

Election officials say results are expected within a week.

Al-Sisi came to power in 2014 and was re-elected for a second four-year term last year.

Trucks with loudspeakers drove around central Cairo Sunday morning urging high turnout.

(With The Associated Press)

Last Update: Sunday, 21 April 2019 KSA 12:00 - GMT 09:00