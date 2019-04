Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Hossein Salami as commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, replacing Mohammad Ali Jafari.

Khamenei replaced the chief commander of the IRGC, state TV reported on Sunday, days after the United States designated the group as a foreign terrorist organization.



State TV did not give a reason for the appointment of Brigadier General Salami to the role.



“The Supreme Leader has appointed Salami as the new commander-in-chief of the Guards, who will replace Mohammad Ali Jafari,” it said.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 April 2019 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02