A leading organizer says Sudan’s protest movement hopes to “exert more pressure” on the ruling military by announcing the composition of a civilian transitional council on Sunday.

Mohammed al-Asam of the Sudanese Professionals Association tells The Associated Press that “we are ready with a clear plan for a transition with qualified names.”

The association drove four months of protests that led to the ouster and arrest of Sudan’s leader Omar al-Bashir earlier this month.

Al-Bashir was replaced by a military council. Protesters demand a speedy transition to civilian rule.

Al-Asam, a 28-year-old doctor, said in an interview late Saturday that the military council is becoming more powerful every day and that “this is dangerous to the revolution.”

He says protesters also demand the arrests of additional members of the al-Bashir regime.

Previously, a Sudanese activist says leaders of the protest movement were holding talks with the military council.

Ahmed Rabie, a leader at the Sudanese Professionals Association which is behind the protests, said that Saturday’s meeting is the third that they have with the new rulers since the military ousted al-Bashir.

Rabie says they want to speed up the transition of power to a civilian government that would rule for four years.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 April 2019 KSA 09:57 - GMT 06:57