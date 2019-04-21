Sudan’s new army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Sunday that the military council he heads is committed to handing over power to civilians as demanded by thousands of demonstrators.

“The council is committed to give power to (the) people,” Burhan said in his first interview on state television since taking power, after his predecessor stood down less than 24 hours after becoming military council chief following the ouster of long-time president Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Burhan also said that the military council will respond to demands presented by protest leaders within a week.

In an interview with state TV, al-Burhan also confirmed that former President Omar al-Bashir and senior officials from his entourage had been jailed.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 April 2019 KSA 17:57 - GMT 14:57