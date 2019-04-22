Bahrain’s Foreign Minister became the first high-ranking Arab official to visit Khartoum after the Sudanese Transitional Military Council ousted former president Omar al-Bashir following months of mass protests.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa on Monday conveyed a message of support from King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa of Bahrain to Sudanese army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council in Khartoum.

“Bahrain expresses its support to Sudan and its people at this important historical stage,” said the Foreign Minister in a speech during his visit to Khartoum.

He said Bahrain reiterated the “brotherly relations with the Republic of Sudan and its continued keenness to strengthen these relations in various fields in a way that supports the interests of both countries and their people.”

He also praised the great role played by Sudan in supporting the legitimate government in Yemen.

Last Update: Monday, 22 April 2019 KSA 19:23 - GMT 16:23