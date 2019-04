Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed Monday to set up a joint border “reaction force” to counter terrorism, state television reported.

“We agreed to create a joint rapid reaction force at the borders for combatting terrorism,” Rouhani was quoted as saying, following months of increased tensions over attacks on both sides of the two countries’ frontier.

On Sunday, Khan arrived in the Islamic Republic to discuss security and regional issues, Iranian state TV reported, a day after Islamabad urged Tehran to act against militants behind killings in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.

A new umbrella group representing various insurgent groups operating in Baluchistan claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday when 14 passengers were killed after being kidnapped from buses in the province, which borders Iran.

