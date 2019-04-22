Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council warned on Monday against blocking roads and “controlling the movement of citizens” and said all routes are to be opened immediately, amid continuing protests that forced the president to resign.

It also said in a statement that “some young people exercising the role of the police and security services in clear violation of the laws and regulations” was unacceptable.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising after talks broke down between protesters and the military rulers who earlier in April ousted President Omar al-Bashir after months of street protests against his rule.

Last Update: Monday, 22 April 2019 KSA 11:33 - GMT 08:33