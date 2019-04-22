Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council warned on Monday against blocking roads and “controlling the movement of citizens” and said all routes are to be opened immediately, amid continuing protests that forced the president to resign.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?