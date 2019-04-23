Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Chief of Intelligence Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel received on Monday the Director of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Gen. Abu Bakr Damblab.

Ambassador Bassam Radi, the spokesperson of the Egyptian government, said that Damblab delivered a message from Gen. Abdel Fattah al- Burhan, Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council, and briefed his Egyptian counterparts on the latest developments in Sudan.

He also expressed Sudan’s interest to continue receiving support from the Egyptian government to guarantee the security and stability of Sudan in light of the “eternal ties that unite the people of the Nile,” and praised Egypt’s role and continental influence as the current head of the African Union.

In return, the Egyptian government expressed their appreciation toward the efforts made by the Sudanese Transitional Military Council in their dealings with the country’s current situation and affirms Egypt’s “full and unconditional readiness” to provide all means of support to Sudan to help shape its future and maintain its state institutions.

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 April 2019 KSA 00:08 - GMT 21:08