Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates owed their existence to Iran because it had refused to help former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein invade the two countries.



“Had it not been for Iran’s rational decision back then not to cooperate with Saddam, there would have been no trace of these countries today,” Rouhani said. “They owe their existence today to Iran.”



Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, which resulted in the seven-month-long Iraqi occupation of the country.



“Before invading Saudi neighbor Kuwait, Saddam had told Iran that Iraq and Iran will be sharing 800 kilometers in border in the Persian Gulf,” Rouhani said.



“This shows that Saddam was seeking to occupy Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Emirates, and Qatar in addition to Kuwait.”



Rouhani’s comments come after the US said it will not reissue waivers for countries to be exempt from the ban on buying Iranian oil.

Saudi Arabia had said that it will ensure oil market stability in light of the US decision.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 April 2019 KSA 15:29 - GMT 12:29