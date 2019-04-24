The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several individuals and entities under a program targeting the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.



Two individuals – a Belgium national and a Lebanon national – and three entities, including two based in Belgium and one based in Britain, were sanctioned, according to a notice on the US Department of Treasury's website.

Specifically, the US Treasury designated Belgium-based Wael Bazzi and his companies for acting for or on behalf of his father and Hezbollah financier, Mohammad Bazzi. Additionally, they designated Lebanon-based Hassan Tabaja for acting for or on behalf of his brother and Hezbollah member and financier, Adham Tabaja.

“Treasury is relentlessly pursuing Hezbollah’s financial facilitators by dismantling two of Hezbollah’s most important financial networks. As Hezbollah continues to attempt to obscure its activities by using seemingly legitimate businesses, we will continue to take action against the front persons who hide the movement of money, including the relatives of designated terrorists,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 April 2019 KSA 20:25 - GMT 17:25