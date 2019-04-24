The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several individuals and entities under a program targeting the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.
Two individuals – a Belgium national and a Lebanon national – and three entities, including two based in Belgium and one based in Britain, were sanctioned, according to a notice on the US Department of Treasury's website.
