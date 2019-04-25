Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council will retain “sovereign authority only,” while civilians will hold the post of prime minister and head all government ministries, the council’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“The Transitional Military Council has the sovereign authority only, while the head of the cabinet, the civilian government and all the executive authority will be completely civilian,” said TMC spokesman Shams El Din Kabbashi.

This development comes amid reports that the organizers of the protests that drove Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir from power are delaying their announcement of a transitional civilian government as they hold new negotiations with the ruling military council.

The protesters suspended talks with the military last weekend, saying key figures in the council were too close to al-Bashir.





Last Update: Thursday, 25 April 2019 KSA 18:06 - GMT 15:06