Attacks by two extremist groups killed at least 17 Syrian government troops and militiamen in the northern province of Aleppo early on Saturday, a war monitor said.

Thirty others were wounded in the assaults by Al-Qaeda's former Syria branch, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and its ally Hurras al-Deen, which remains affiliated to the global militant network, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Last Update: Saturday, 27 April 2019 KSA 09:27 - GMT 06:27