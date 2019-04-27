The head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council told Al Arabiya that there were no disputes with the country’s opposition alliance and said the council was open to “furthering dialogue with all other parties.”

“As long as there is a common will, a positive outcome will be found that will satisfy everyone. There are no conflicts. There is only one goal among all parties,” Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Transitional Military Council, told Al Arabiya during a televised interview.

“We in the military council are working transparently and we do not have a definite opinion for now, but we are are keen to consult with all parties,” al-Burhan added.

Sudan’s opposition alliance and the ruling military council said after talks on Saturday that they expected to agree on the formation of a new body to lead the country’s transition from 30 years of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council ousted and arrested al-Bashir on April 11 following months of protests, saying it would rule for up to two years ahead of elections.

Al-Burhan said that the council recognized the Alliance for Freedom and Change had played a major role during the recent mass protests, but stressed on the need to have an open dialogue with all other political parties as well.

During his interview with Al Arabiya, al-Burhan said that ousted former president al-Bashir wanted to use force to crack down on protesters.

“The armed forces were prompted to take this step and intervene to put an end to the suffering of citizens,” the military council leader said.

“The deposed president is now in prison and most of the former regime’s figures are in Kobar Prison and are being dealt with according to the law,” he added.

The Transitional Military Council has dismissed and arrested some former officials, announced anti-corruption measures and promised to give executive authority to a civilian government, but has previously signaled that ultimate authority will remain in its hands.

Last Update: Saturday, 27 April 2019 KSA 19:44 - GMT 16:44