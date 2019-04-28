Quitting a treaty designed to stop the spread of nuclear weapons is one of Iran’s “numerous choices” after the United States tightened sanctions on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying on Sunday by state media.

Washington has decided not to renew exemptions from US sanctions to buyers of Iranian oil, in an effort to cut Iran’s vital oil exports to zero.

“The Islamic Republic’s choices are numerous, and the country’s authorities are considering them,... and leaving NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) is one of them,” state broadcaster IRIB’s website quoted Zarif as saying.

ALSO READ: US Central Command Chief says he has ‘resources necessary’ to deter Iran

Meanwhile, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday that Zarif is planning to visit North Korea, without giving the date of the visit.

“The date of this trip will be set and announced soon,” the television quoted Zarif as saying. It gave no further details.

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, whose country faces international and US sanctions, visited Iran last August as the United States reintroduced sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Last Update: Sunday, 28 April 2019 KSA 09:53 - GMT 06:53