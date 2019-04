Spaniards began voting in an uncertain snap general election on Sunday marked by a resurgence of the far-right after more than four decades on the outer margins of politics.

Opinion polls give outgoing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a win but without the necessary majority to govern alone, meaning he will have to seek alliances in a political environment that has soured since Catalonia's failed secession bid.

Polling stations opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) and will close at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), with results announced later on Sunday.

Last Update: Sunday, 28 April 2019 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06