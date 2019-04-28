Sudan’s military rulers and an opposition coalition have agreed in principle on the formation of a joint transitional council, but not on the share of seats, two sources said on Saturday.



The two sides were holding their first formal discussions as opposition groups and protesters push for a rapid handover to civilian rule following the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir earlier this month.

Earlier, the joint committee representing Sudan’s military leadership and the Alliance for Freedom and Change, which brings together grassroots organizers with opposition and rebel groups, held its first meeting to discuss their demand for civilian rule.

The protesters have kept up the pressure on the military, continuing their round-the-clock sit-in outside army headquarters and mobilizing tens of thousands last Thursday for a “million-strong” march for civilian rule.

Last Update: Sunday, 28 April 2019 KSA 01:13 - GMT 22:13