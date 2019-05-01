The African Union said on Tuesday that Sudan’s military rulers should hand over power to a civilian-led transitional authority within 60 days.



In a statement, the AU said it noted “with deep regret” that the military had not stepped aside and handed power to civilians within a 15-day period set by the AU last month.

The 60 days were a final extension for Sudan’s Transitional Military Council to hand over power to civilians, the AU said.

