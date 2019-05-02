Ever since Turkish authorities said that Palestinian Zaki Mubarak who was charged by Turkey with espionage hung himself at Istanbul’s Silivri prison, all analyses in Turkish media outlets have been focusing on the information which the Turkish authorities revealed, and almost all published material in this context matched the official narrative.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Abas Mubarak, Zaki’s cousin, said the suicide story promoted by these media outlets is not true because Zaki did not have any tools to kill himself, adding that the purpose of promoting this narrative is to hide the truth.



He also warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of hiding the truth behind Zaki’s “murder,” and called on him to hand over the murderers to relevant courts.



Earlier this week, Istanbul’s prosecutor’s office said that Zaki Mubarak, who was held on suspicion of spying for the United Arab Emirates, has died in prison after hanging himself.



But, in an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, the Palestinian man’s family members rejected the Turkish authorities’ statement, calling it “a mere charade,” and accusing Turkey of killing him.



Zaki’s brother, Zakaria Mubarak, said in an interview with Al Arabiya that initially Turkish authorities claimed the two detained men were UAE citizens. He added they later announced the men were Palestinian, which he said proves that they are lying about his cause of death.



Meanwhile, in a Skype interview with Al Arabiya from Gaza, his son Yusuf called for forming an international commission to investigate his father’s death.

He also questioned the Turkish story, asserting that his father did not commit suicide, and accusing Turkish security forces of killing him. Yusuf added that his father was a victim and “a scapegoat in a political conflict.”

Last Update: Thursday, 2 May 2019 KSA 16:12 - GMT 13:12