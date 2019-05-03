Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip Friday, the enclave’s health ministry said, in what the Israeli army called a response to the wounding of two soldiers along the border.

“Two citizens were killed and two others seriously wounded by Israeli occupation forces targeting the central Gaza Strip,” the health ministry said.

The Israeli army earlier said it had hit a Hamas base in the strip after two of its soldiers were wounded during clashes along the fractious border.



Last Update: Friday, 3 May 2019 KSA 20:21 - GMT 17:21