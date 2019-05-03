Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip Friday, the enclave’s health ministry said, in what the Israeli army called a response to the wounding of two soldiers along the border.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?