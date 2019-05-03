UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called again for the disarmament of Lebanon's Hezbollah and the halting of its military interventions in neighboring Syria, in a semi-annual report released Friday.

Noting that the new Lebanese government is making the economic situation its priority, Guterres stressed that “it is also important to look into (the) development of a national defense strategy.”



He also said that the omnipresence of weapons beyond the control of the state, coupled with the existence of armed militias, continues to jeopardize Lebanon’s security and stability. “The fact that Hezbollah still has significant military assets beyond the control of the Lebanese State remains very worrying,” Guterres said.

The secretary-general also argued that Hezbollah’s commitment to the conflict in Syria risks “bogging Lebanon into regional conflicts and threatens its stability as well as that of the region.”

“I again call on Hezbollah and all other concerned parties to refrain from any military activity inside or outside the country, in accordance with the provisions of the Taif Agreement and resolution 1559,” said Guterres.

Last Update: Friday, 3 May 2019 KSA 21:25 - GMT 18:25