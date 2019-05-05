Air strikes by Syrian government ally Russia on Sunday forced the closure of two hospitals in the Syrian province of Idlib, a war monitor said.

It came on a day that eight civilians were killed in bombardment by the regime and Russia across the northwestern province, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Idlib and other adjacent territories of Syria held by extremists have faced intensifying bombardment in the past month.

On Sunday air strikes hit a hospital in Kafranbel and another located underground on the outskirts of Hass.

The raids were blamed on Russia by the Observatory. An AFP cameraman filmed the two facilities hit by strikes.

"The hospital in Kafranbel is out of order. The patients were transferred to other facilities in the region," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, adding one civilian was killed.

In Hass, air strikes blamed on Russia halted services at an underground hospital, said Syria Relief and Development, a non-governmental organization that runs the facility.

The facility had been evacuated shortly before the bombardments, he said, thanks to alerts from a warning system set up to analyze the flight paths of warplanes.

Idlib is under the administrative control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is dominated by a faction previously known as the al-Nusra Front, before it renounced ties to al-Qaeda.

