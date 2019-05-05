A Palestinian was killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip late on Saturday, the health ministry in the enclave said, bringing the Palestinian death toll for the day to four.

A spokesman for the health ministry told AFP Khaled Abu Qleiq, 25, was hit and killed by an Israeli strike in northern Gaza.

Israeli air and tank strikes were launched in response to some 250 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, the army said.

The health ministry also confirmed that the pregnant mother of a one-year-old baby killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip has also died from her wounds.

The ministry said in a statement Falestine Abu Arar, 37, had died from the “Israeli targeting east of Gaza.”

A ministry spokesman told AFP she was the mother of the baby who died in the same incident earlier as Israel carried out strikes in response to some 200 rockets fired from Gaza.

The incident took place in the Zeitoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

